Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smoke and flames billow up from behind the sand dunes north of Teewah.
Smoke and flames billow up from behind the sand dunes north of Teewah.
News

Smoke alert for Cooloola Recreation Area

Shelley Strachan
26th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will conduct planned burn operations within the Cooloola Recreation Area near Rainbow Beach today, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

CLICK HERE: Shock as 3 Gympie people caught up in hit and runs

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay areas.
READ MORE: Bitter Saturday smashed 30-year record for the Gympie region

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

Beach driving with Noosa 4WD Eco Tours in the Cooloola Recreation Area of the Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Beach driving with Noosa 4WD Eco Tours in the Cooloola Recreation Area of the Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.

ENDS

gympie fires rainbow beach fire
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racing industry at the end of their tether

        premium_icon Racing industry at the end of their tether

        News “Now is the time for action to improve integrity in an industry that contributes $1.2 billion to our economy.”

        Shock as 3 people victims of hit and runs in Gympie

        premium_icon Shock as 3 people victims of hit and runs in Gympie

        News Police are seeking witnesses or anybody who has an information about the three...

        Bitter Saturday smashed 30-year record for Gympie region

        premium_icon Bitter Saturday smashed 30-year record for Gympie region

        News Saturday was 10 degrees below average and bitterly, miserably cold - smashing a...

        School’s back for term 2 … finally

        premium_icon School’s back for term 2 … finally

        News Gympie students and parents wave goodbye at the school gate as kids swap home...