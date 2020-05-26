Smoke alert for Cooloola Recreation Area

Smoke and flames billow up from behind the sand dunes north of Teewah.

Smoke and flames billow up from behind the sand dunes north of Teewah.

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will conduct planned burn operations within the Cooloola Recreation Area near Rainbow Beach today, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

CLICK HERE: Shock as 3 Gympie people caught up in hit and runs

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay areas.

READ MORE: Bitter Saturday smashed 30-year record for the Gympie region

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

Beach driving with Noosa 4WD Eco Tours in the Cooloola Recreation Area of the Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.

ENDS