Smithfield St to groove to music and gourmet food

IN THE GROOVE: Smithfield Street will come alive with music and great food this Friday. LEEROY TODD

GYMPIE Reginal Council's monthly Gourmet and Grooves event will fill Smithfield Street with great food and live music this Friday.

From 5.9pm, head along for an evening of food trucks, live music, and children's activities, including free face painting and a jumping castle.

Local acoustic performer Bill Martin will be also be performing on the evening.

Gympie Regional Council's Environmental Sustainability and Special Projects portfolio councillor Daryl Dodt said the events were a great way for the community to enjoy the revitalised Smithfield St precinct and make the most of local restaurants and food businesses.

"We're trying to encourage the community to eat locally - why travel an hour or more to other food precincts when you can enjoy live music and gourmet food on your doorstep,” Cr Dodt said.

"Gourmet and Grooves is perfect for families looking for an affordable night out in the Gympie Town Centre, with lots of free entertainment to keep kids happy.

"It also supports the arts and cultural scene in Gympie - every month we'll be showcasing different local musicians and street talent”.

"I look forward to donating my time to play my instrument at one of these events in the near future”.

Attendees will be able to choose from gourmet burgers and calamari, fresh juices, gelato, curries, paella and a variety of desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth.