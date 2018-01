Letter to the editor

I LIKE what Lucie Ritchie said (The Gympie Times, January 24).

This council has over-stepped the mark in spending nearly $3 million on Smithfield Street.

This photo is of the flood of late February 1875 taken from Mary Street. Smithfield Street is between the two buildings. The building on the left is a bake house, later site of Rankin and Careys. Peak was around 22.10 metres. Patterson Brothers store (site of Hanlons Curtain Talk) had a few inches of water over the floor. Photo supplied by Les Priddy.

They could have left it as it was and there would have been no dump fees.

That money could have built some accommodation for the homeless or been given to Little Haven.

It is the most stupid waste of ratepayer's money I have seen in over 80 years of my life.

Graham Proctor,

Gympie