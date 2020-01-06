Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
News

Smerdon denounces use of ratepayer funds for self promotion

Staff writer
6th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

I READ with interest the last Round-up produced by the council which I add I don’t contribute to because of the high cost of production.

Brandon Berry, Lorelle Berry, Cr Hilary Smerdon, Morgan Berry and Dee Berry at the opening of the Vern Berry building.
Brandon Berry, Lorelle Berry, Cr Hilary Smerdon, Morgan Berry and Dee Berry at the opening of the Vern Berry building.

That aside, in my opinion I originally thought this publication was a rather expensive method by council to keep the community aware of current community events, current council projects under way or being started and just the general current information for the region.

Cr Hilary Smerdon at the Gympie Business Awards.
Cr Hilary Smerdon at the Gympie Business Awards.

Read the latest edition and one doesn’t need to be a psychic to work out there is an election around the corner, it even states that as an election is coming let’s promote our achievements.

In my opinion this is not what this publication is for, this to me is self promotion using ratepayers’ funds by the Mayor and CEO.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.
Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.

When the election is officially called for March 28, this year, I will be running for re-election but I won’t be using ratepayer funds to run my campaign.

Cr Hilary Smerdon, Councillor Division 6, Gympie Regional Council

Cr Hilary Smerdon
Cr Hilary Smerdon
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Writer slams Gympie locals over their ‘negativity’

        premium_icon Writer slams Gympie locals over their ‘negativity’

        News OPINION: The overwhelming negativity of Gympie locals to efforts designed to assist the community whether it be by council or private enterprise amaze me.

        Gympie man returns to car to find thief in driver’s seat

        premium_icon Gympie man returns to car to find thief in driver’s seat

        News A SPATE of thefts from cars in the Gympie region over the Christmas New Year period...

        Woman dies in ride-on lawnmower rollover

        premium_icon Woman dies in ride-on lawnmower rollover

        News Police said Workplace Health and Safety officers were investigating.

        Lifeboat Gympie’s decade ahead

        premium_icon Lifeboat Gympie’s decade ahead

        News Gympie has some unbuyable positives going for it that could help us weather the...