Smerdon denounces use of ratepayer funds for self promotion

Letter to the Editor

I READ with interest the last Round-up produced by the council which I add I don’t contribute to because of the high cost of production.

Brandon Berry, Lorelle Berry, Cr Hilary Smerdon, Morgan Berry and Dee Berry at the opening of the Vern Berry building.

That aside, in my opinion I originally thought this publication was a rather expensive method by council to keep the community aware of current community events, current council projects under way or being started and just the general current information for the region.

Cr Hilary Smerdon at the Gympie Business Awards.

Read the latest edition and one doesn’t need to be a psychic to work out there is an election around the corner, it even states that as an election is coming let’s promote our achievements.

In my opinion this is not what this publication is for, this to me is self promotion using ratepayers’ funds by the Mayor and CEO.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.

When the election is officially called for March 28, this year, I will be running for re-election but I won’t be using ratepayer funds to run my campaign.

Cr Hilary Smerdon, Councillor Division 6, Gympie Regional Council