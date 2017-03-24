SmartCity collapse a crushing blow for students

TODAY you will read the story of Chris Brock, saddled with $17,000 in debt and no certification to speak of following the slow death of the SmartCity Vocational College.

Chris' pain is likely to be shared by many students across Queensland, now staring down the financial barrel so to speak - expected to pay for qualifications they might not even receive.

Make no mistake, this is a devastating blow for students and tertiary education in Gympie, severely limiting the options for those wanting to make a better living for themselves.

A professional qualification, certification or degree is still the best way to achieve this - but the hoop for Gympie residents to jump through is now getting smaller and smaller.

As somebody who received their tertiary education in Brisbane, I was never confronted with a lack of choices when it came to my studies. The same can't be said for our regions.

It's the reason many school leavers in the country are heading to bigger cities in droves - it's also the reason economic development and opportunities are drying up in towns like Gympie.

People take a great financial risk entering these systems, imagine how it must feel to see that risk thrown right back in their faces.