Small town in Gympie region to get $270k floodway

The Bauple township taken from the roof of the former sugar mill. It shows the cookhouse, bathhouse, a boarding house, bakers, The Band Hall and Church of England.

The Bauple township taken from the roof of the former sugar mill. It shows the cookhouse, bathhouse, a boarding house, bakers, The Band Hall and Church of England. Boni Holmes

THE Palaszczuk Government has committed more than $270,000 for Fraser Coast Regional Council to construct a concrete floodway on Bakers Road at Bauple to help increase the region's resilience to flooding.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the funding would allow for the replacement of the damaged gravel floodway, providing the community of Bauple with reliable road access during and after storm and flooding events.

A view of Bauple Mountain

"The floodway in Bakers Road at Bauple is regularly affected by severe weather and has been damaged by four major floods in the past six years, including after Cyclones Oswald, Marcia and Debbie,” Mr Dick said.

"After each major rain event, works to repair the gravel floodway cost council and the community time and money.

Sawmill at Bauple 1931 State Library of Queensland

"The construction of a concrete floodway for Bakers Road will negate the need to undertake these works every time the Fraser Coast experiences major rainfall.

"It will also improve the resilience of the road, which will in turn strengthen community safety.”

Mr Dick said building resilience was a shared responsibility between governments, communities, businesses and individuals.

Water flooding the road at Bauple Forest. David Rowlingson

"In a disaster-prone state such as Queensland, it makes sense to ensure public infrastructure such as roads and floodways can better withstand the effects of floods and cyclones,” he said.

"Fraser Coast Regional Council has identified a permanent concrete floodway on Bakers Road as a priority project that will increase community resilience, and our government is proud to support their efforts.

Bauple State School, looking from the recreation grounds, current day. Boni Holmes

"Council will carry out the works and expects to complete the project in mid-2019, weather permitting.

"This project is another demonstration of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to keeping our communities safe, as we roll out the Queensland Strategy for Disaster Resilience and work towards making Queensland the most disaster resilient state in Australia.”