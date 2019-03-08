Small landslide 'sinkhole' takes tip off Inskip Point

Inskip landslip March 2019: A new "sinkhole" has opened at Inskip Point overnight

A SMALL overnight landslip has taken a chunk out of the point of Inskip Point, just two weeks after the popular Cooloola Coast tourist area was inundated with water from the ferocious weather of ex-tropical Cyclone Oma.

The collapse on the tip of the shoreline reportedly occurred last night about 6.30pm in an area close to the barge landing area, where local anglers captured the erosion on video.

Mantaray barge skipper Mick Kunz, who was driving between Inskip Point and Fraser Island this morning, estimated the size of the erosion to be about 20m wide and three to four meters deep.

He said the "point had changed a bit" but the erosion had not affected barge operation with plenty of beach left either side to land.

"It took a little bite out of the tip," he said.

"In comparison (to the last "sinkhole") it's basically nothing. In the next week or so it will not be noticeable."

SEPTEMBER 2018: The new sinkhole at Inskip Point Rainbow Beach Helicopters

Cooloola Coastcare's Lindy Orwin said the real concern was for beach drivers to the area.

"It's obviously unstable.

"It will replenish relatively quickly - but while there's this strong swell around it will keep eroding.

"It's in an area of the beach that people drive on - you don't like walking up to the edge of an avalanche."

Commonly referred to as "sink holes", last night's crack in the shoreline is the third time a visible landslip has opened at the beach camping area in less than four years.

Last September a 200-300m hole opened on the shoreline north of camping areas, leaving a bow-shaped bay in its wake.

SEPTEMBER 2015: Footage captured at the scene of the sink hole opening up at Inskip Point in 2015. Contributed

In 2015, a near-disaster landslip that unfolded during the night near the Sarawak campgrounds sucked a four-wheel-drive, a caravan, a camper trailer and some tents when into the hole.

Nobody was injured in the event made national headlines.

SEPTEMBER 2015: Footage captured at the scene of the sink hole opening up at Inskip Point in 2015. Contributed

A spokesman for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has said in the past these events happen somewhere along the Inskip peninsula about once a year but there is no way of predicting when or where they will happen.

SEPTEMBER 2015: InSkip Point's Beagle Campground has been the sight of a sink hole that formed quickly, without any indication. Valerie Horton

Following the 2018 landslip, QPWS said the erosion was most likely caused by the undermining of part of the shoreline by tidal flow, waves and currents.

"When this occurs below the waterline, the shoreline loses support and a section slides seaward leaving a hole, the edges of which retrogress back towards the shore," a QPWS statement said.