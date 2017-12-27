Small jobs must be done if GRC wants support for big ones

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT: Southern Downs Regional Council are reminding residents of their role to play in maintaining nature strips surrounding their homes.

EVERY parent has been there: your child proclaims he is responsible and there'll be no problem when he moves out.

You worry though.

You worry how he is going to balance the rent, the electricity and the food budget when he has needed constant help just to turn the washing machine on, let alone use it.

You worry how she will feed herself when the last time she turned the oven on the firies ordered you pizza once the smoke was out.

Something we learn in life is that trust is an incredibly fragile thing. It can be easy to throw away, but nigh on impossible to get back once it's gone. And this is the dilemma facing the council.

Asking people to trust you to build and run a $14.5 million heritage train is one thing.

Asking for that trust when it seems basic responsibilities like park maintenance, or road repairs, or even dumps, can't be delivered without serious questions, is something else altogether.

And it is only further brought into question when the manager of a major project who seemed happy to be on board despite being hammered by delays, suddenly departs only days before Christmas.

Do we want to trust the Rattler will be fine?

Sure. But how can we if mowing grass looks to be in the too-hard basket?