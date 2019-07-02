Small garbage truck fire closes Gympie road

A SMALL garbage truck fire meant Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews had to close off a small section of a Gympie street this morning.

A QFES media spokesperson said a "small load” of rubbish on the truck caught fire at approximately 6:25am on Nelsons Rd.

The spokesperson said one crew had been dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which required "a small section of the road” to be closed off while the flaming rubbish was dumped from the truck.

The crew spent around 20 minutes on the scene.