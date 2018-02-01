Menu
Small drug issue gets bigger because of penalty breach

COURT: Marijuana charges came before Gympie Magistrates Court this week
Arthur Gorrie
A YOUNG Gympie man's January 11 marijuana offence was "small stuff in a way," but made worse by a lingering previous offence, a Gympie magistrate said on Monday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Dylan Glen Kroning, 22, $250 after noting his offence occurred while he was on a community service order imposed for supplying drugs.

In another matter before the court, Morgan Wade Smith, 33, of Maroochydore, was fined $300 and had an existing suspended sentence extended for possessing marijuana and a utensil on October 6.

Gympie man Keith Alan Clayton, 33, was fined $200 after he pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana, a pipe and a grinder on October 8.

Gympie district man Daniel Alverez, 43, of Nahrunda, was fined $150 after he pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1g of marijuana, discovered when police searched him after noticing him riding his bicycle.

Topics:  fines gympie court gympie crime magistrate marijuana

Gympie Times
