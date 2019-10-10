Menu
INCOMING STORM: The storm approaches this afternoon (Thursday) with welcome rain. Philippe Coquerand
Small but intense storm bearing down on Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
10th Oct 2019 2:14 PM
OUT of nowhere a small but intense storm is bearing down on Gympie, the radar indicating it could contain heavy rain and hail.

A Southside resident confirmed they received small hail at their property just after 2.20pm.

No warning has yet been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, but with showers and storms expected tomorrow and Saturday the load bearing cell is a welcome sight, moving in from the south west across parts of the Mary Valley.

Radar of storm coming down on Gympie
Tomorrow has an 80% chance of rain and storm, with up to 4mm predicted to fall, but Saturday could see falls of 20mm or more.

The forecast emphasises a "very high” chance of rain inland across the Wide Bay and Burnett regions and a "high” chance across Gympie region.

Today's Gympie prediction was for a slight chance (30 per cent) of showers, but without much in the gauge and only 1mm predicted.

After Saturday there is expected to be a return to dy conditions for the rest of the week to Wednesday.

Today's maximum temperature reached 25C, with a range tomorrow from 11C to 25C and a Saturday temperature range from 11C to 23C.

Heat will accompany the dry conditions from Sunday on, with maximums rising to 30C on Tuesday and 33C on Wednesday.

