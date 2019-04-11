Small business owner steps up for Greens in Wide Bay

THE battle for the Wide Bay has become a five-way fight with small business owner Daniel Bryar stepping up as candidate for the Greens.

Mr Bryar lives in the coastal hinterland with his wife and two young children in a house he built himself.

He has worked in business and IT for the past 15 years and currently runs a construction company that builds sustainable and affordable homes and workplaces for clients in the public and private sector.

Voting at the East State School polling booth. Mike Knott BUN251117ELECTION9

"I'm running for Wide Bay to give people a clear alternative to the major parties, who are bought and paid for by big corporations,” Mr Bryar said.

"My campaign support doesn't come from corporations or big moneyed interests; it comes from citizens who believe in grassroots democracy.”

Mr Bryar said his campaign will focus on better and more affordable access to healthcare, education and service delivery as well as more jobs to address the coast's high youth unemployment levels.

prepoll voting coffs harbour council elections..07 st September 2016. Trevor Veale

"The major parties promise jobs and services and constantly fail to deliver.

"We need bold, new solutions to address the problems of youth unemployment and inadequate services on the Coast,” he said.

"We need a universal health care system that includes dental and mental health, fairer funding for schools that includes free Tafe and university, and a major public investment to create jobs for our young people as well as the infrastructure and services our community needs.”

Mr Bryar said he also wanted to see an end to the government wasting taxpayer money on the funding of coal projects.

"The major parties are beholden to the donations and lobbying of big mining and resource corporations which are destroying our environment,” he said.

LONGMAN VOTES: Kathleen and Terry Harper cast their vote at Caboolture Memorial Hall. Rachel Lang

"Instead of propping up the big polluting industries of the past, we should be investing in the clean, renewable industries of the future.”

Senator Larissa Waters, who is running for re-election as the lead candidate on the Queensland Greens' senate ticket, said Mr Bryar's business experience combined with his strong social and environmental values make him an ideal candidate for Wide Bay.

"We need people like Daniel Bryar in parliament who will fight for the interests of our community rather than those of big corporations, and we need to keep the Greens in the Senate to hold the major parties to account,” Senator Waters said.

"The Greens are committed to building a better future for all of us, away from the broken-down politics of the past represented by the major parties,” Senator Waters said.