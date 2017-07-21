Smacking bad? Study says yes, readers say no

TIME TO STOP? While a study has found smacking children has serious effects on their lives, readers still believe in the form of discipline.

IS SMACKING your children bad?

According to a monstrous 50-year study of 160,000 children the answer is yes.

It is also a finding which many readers still disagree with.

The research, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, concluded the more children were smacked, the more aggressive and anti-social they become.

The study defined spanking as an open-handed hit on the arms, legs, or backside, and Dr Andrew-Grogan Kaylor said the result was clear.

"The upshot of the study is that spanking increases the likelihood of a wide variety of undesired outcomes,” he said.

"Spanking thus does the opposite of what parents usually want it to do.”

Gympie residents who grew up on the receiving end of the discipline, though, disagreed on the effect.

"I smack my kids. It didn't do me any harm, it certainly won't harm them either,” Michelle Drapiewski said.

Melinda Giblin agreed.

"Some kids need a good smack across the backside,” she said.

"Never hurt me.”

Michaela Harris said the spoon was also used in the family when she was growing up, but and it gave an important life lesson..

"If anything it taught us that our actions had consequences, if we took something that wasn't ours; we'd get a smack. We never got smacked for no reason, it was so we'd learn,” she said.

Jamie Duthie was more succinct: "I'm glad I copped an a**-woopin as a child.”

Other readers said it was important to draw a line between smacking and abusing children.

"There's a huge difference between discipline and abuse and a smack isn't abuse,” Leanne Jones-pfitzner said.

"I have four boys 28, 26, 15 and 14, the two elder boys are both hard working tax payers, don't have criminal records and all my boys have manners and respect.”

On the opposite side of the coin, some readers said the study showed it was time to find new approaches.

"What we believe harmless in the past doesn't always hold up in the present,” said Tineka Williams. "Many of us didn't wear seat belts as kids, but we know better now.

"Domestic violence was once swept under the carpet, but we know better now.

"Smacking our partners is not ok, so why should it be for our kids?”

Amanda Evans supported the need to find a new approach.

"You can set boundaries for and discipline a child without smacking them,” she said. "Sad that people think the only way to discipline a child is through smacking.

"I could never see how smacking a child for doing something supposedly wrong or naughty works.”

Melanie Hannah said she could not understand how a person could smack someone they love.

"I can see how a person's primal instinct could be to lash out in the heat of the moment with a smack or hit to get the child's attention, but that doesn't make it okay,” she said.