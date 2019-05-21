Slow Fashion the focus at new Gympie store

NOW OPEN: Anita Conaghan and Rose McClintock are the proud owners of new fashion and homewares store Coco Blush in Mary St.

NOW OPEN: Anita Conaghan and Rose McClintock are the proud owners of new fashion and homewares store Coco Blush in Mary St. Donna Jones

A NEW clothing and homewares store in the heart of Gympie is looking to make the world a better place.

Coco Blush at 66 Mary St is owned by Rose McClintock and Anita Conaghan and, according to their Facebook page, it's a shop for the 'free spirited'.

"Our in-house label is a gorgeous collection of sustainably created relaxed bohemian-styled clothing designed in Australia and ethically made in India,” Mrs McClintock said.

She said she and Ms Conaghan created the designs which were then manufactured in India from small amounts of cloth and even recycled saris.

"Everything is handmade in limited numbers which eliminates fabric and stock wastage,” she said.

And every last scrap of precious fabric is used.

What isn't used in the designs then becomes tote bags, cushions and even scrunchies, with some of these smaller items manufactured here in Gympie by local people.

It's all part of a global movement called Slow Fashion that limits the amount of waste going into landfill and relies less on mass produced items by automation and instead injects funding into regional economies.

In addition to the fashion lines, their colourful section of homewares, artworks, jewellery, children's wear, shoes and handbags are all sourced by the women from both local and international suppliers who block stencil the fabrics or hand-embroider the details.

"It's time consuming (the fabric creation) but the result is worth it,” Mrs McClintock said.

The fabrics are mostly made of natural fibres such as cottons or silks and come in a vast variety of colours and designs.

And coffee lovers are in for a treat with the women running a hole-in-the-wall coffee stop with Italian blend Alberto coffee from their Mary St shop.

Produced by the Lunadini family, the coffee is made from beans imported from Italy and roasted in Australia, and is available exclusively from Coco Blush here in Gympie.