Slow driver draws unwanted police attention

A man has copped a heavy fine and a long licence disqualification after pleading guilty to a second drink driving offence within five years.

Alarm bells went off when police noticed a car being driven suspiciously slowly through a car park at Redbank Plains.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the driver, Daniel Pauley, was breath tested and confirmed police suspicions, registering 0.112 - more than double the normal alcohol limit.

Daniel Blair Pauley, 42, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drink driving when on a probationary licence in Redbank Plains on March 17.

His alcohol reading should have been zero because of his licence status.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bride O'Shea said it was just after 6pm when police saw a black Holden Cruze sedan being driven "in an excessively slow manner" in the carpark.

The driver then pulled out onto the road before going back into the carpark again.

"He said he drank a small amount of alcohol. He was vague about that and said he left his home to pick up dinner," Snr Const. O'Shea said.

His licence was suspended immediately, with Pauley having a relevant previous conviction within five years.

Defence lawyer Clancy Robba said Pauley held a good position with a government agency and because of Covid had been working mostly from home.

Pauley was expected to return to his city office soon and a loss of licence meant long hours commuting by public transport.

Mr Robba said Pauley was working towards eliminating alcohol from his life and had sought professional help.

Pauley had also completed a traffic offender's program, the court heard.

Mr Robba conceded that Pauley had a drink driving conviction within the past five years that would cause him a longer licence disqualification.

Magistrate David Shepherd said while it was a relatively serious offence, it was to Pauley's credit that he had since taken steps to improve himself.

Mr Shepherd pointed out that while Pauley was aware he'd been drinking he still made the decision to drive.

"It is more than just a misjudgment. It is a deliberate decision to drive a motor vehicle in the circumstances," Mr Shepherd said.

"In approximately one-quarter of all road deaths, alcohol has contributed one way or another. People are not understanding this."

Pauley was convicted and fined $1500, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.