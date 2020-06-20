Menu
Go behind the scenes of some of Australia’s most dramatic, horrifying, heartbreaking, frightening, shocking and infamous events.
‘Slow drip of trauma’: Go behind The Night Watch

by Derrick Krusche
20th Jun 2020 6:08 AM

The brave women and men who tirelessly protect us, rescue us and save us constantly carry the burden of that responsibility - and not just when they put their uniforms on.

Psychologist Stephen Heydt says emergency services professionals are exposed to a "slow drip of trauma" over the course of their careers.

"I'm not sure that the human brain is designed to deal with this day in, day out, week in week out," Mr Heydt reveals.

They are the resilient police officers, paramedics, firefighters and medical professionals, who face down the challenges of their calling to keep us safe, no matter the obstacle, more often than not while most of us are sleeping.

They are more often than not seen but not heard even though they are our hope in the darkness, the hand that reaches through flames for yours, that bravely stands between you and evil, that puts your safety ahead of theirs or pushes another breath into your lungs when the last one has touched your lips.

They are The Night Watch.

Clinical psychologist Stephen Heydt who has worked with an array of first responders and emergency services workers. Picture: Richard Dobson
Launching on the longest night of the year, Sunday, June 21, The Night Watch is a gripping 12-part documentary series recognising the "every night" heroes doing the exceptional.

They are the extraordinary Australians who shine brightest at night, the brave women and men of the emergency services, our superheroes.

Go behind the scenes of some of Australia's most dramatic, horrifying, heartbreaking, frightening, shocking and infamous events. The stories about some of those who were there on the ground, have gone untold … until now.

Read, watch, listen and experience The Night Watch online at on this publication's website.

Originally published as 'Slow drip of trauma': Go behind The Night Watch

