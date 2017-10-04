Slots of confusion: council, gaming body differ on RSL pokie request

The Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulations has said the Gympie RSL Club has only applied to transfer their machines, not increase them.

The Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulations has said the Gympie RSL Club has only applied to transfer their machines, not increase them. DAN PELED

WILL moving 98 poker machines from Gympie RSL Club to Gympie Golf Club lead to more of the controversial machines in the region?

According to the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulations the answer is no, apparently contradicting a report tabled before Gympie Regional Council at its last ordinary meeting.

The council voted on the report which stated the application "would allow a potential maximum of an additional 98 gaming machines” in the CBD and surrounding suburbs.

However, an OLGR spokeswoman confirmed the application involved only transferring the existing 98 machines from the RSL Club to the golf club.

It would not result in new machines being brought into Gympie as a separate application would be needed to increase the number, she said.

Splitting the machines between the sites was still possible but would require an amendment to the application.

This raises questions about the report tabled before the council.

Along with noting the potential increase in total machines, the report stated it was "unclear” if the application was to move all machines or some of them.

RELATED: No objection from council to planned RSL pokie shift

The council's recommendations also raised concerns over the "potential community impact of increasing the overall number of machines in the Gympie north statistical area”, but according to OLGR data the RSL club machines are already located there.

It also suggested the OLGR consider reducing the number of machines under the RSL club's licence to "avoid an overall increase in the number of gaming machines in the Gympie North area”.

When asked for clarification, Director of Planning and Development Gina Vereker told councillors full information had not been provided by the OLGR, while Mayor Mick Curran said the application could result in anywhere from none to 98 extra machines in the region.

In voting, Councillor Dan Stewart said he could not support bringing more machines into the region, but would support transferring the existing machines.

The OLGR had been seeking comment from the council on the RSL Club's application.

OLGR: No application to increase machines

THE following response was received from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulations following a request from The Gympie Time for more information on the RSL Club's application:

The Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) has received an application from the Gympie RSL Club for an additional premises at the Gympie Pines Golf Club to operate under its current licence.

The application, if approved in its current form, would result in the 98 approved gaming machines currently located at the Gympie RSL Club being relocated to the Gympie Pines Golf Club.

At this stage the club has not made its intention known in relation to the future of its existing site.

It is open to the Gympie RSL Club to amend their application to seek approval to transfer a lesser number of gaming machines to the new site.

The applicant has not applied to increase the total number of approved gaming machines beyond its existing 98.

Indeed, no increase in gaming machine numbers could occur without an application for an increase in gaming machines being approved by the Commissioner for Liquor and Gaming.

There is a statewide cap on the total number of gaming machines that can operate in Queensland's hotels and clubs.

Under the Electronic Gaming Machine Reallocation Scheme:

licensees that operate a commercial hotel have to bid for "gaming machine operating authorities'' under a competitive tender process

licensees that operate a community club may apply to transfer "gaming machine entitlements'' with another club or bid for entitlements under a competitive tender process.

The OLGR is currently preparing Gympie RSL Club's application for the consideration of the Commissioner for Liquor and Gaming.