‘Slit your f***ing throat’: Knife threat at Macca's

A man has been sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court after threatening a McDonalds Worker with a knife and threatening staff at Station Square, Maryborough. Photo: File/ Generic

A man has been sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court over several incidents involving threatening people with a knife.

36-year-old Travis Glover pleaded guilty to a wide range of offences committed throughout 2020 - the majority of which occurred on December 19.

Police prosecutor Constable Angela Trevaskis said on that day Glover used a knife to threaten a Station Square shop assistant and security guard after attempting to steal alcohol.

Glover was involved in another incident at the Maryborough McDonalds, producing a knife, threatening a 21-year-old employee and saying "What if I slit your f**king throat?"

He was charged with intent to alarm with threats to cause fear of bodily harm, attempted stealing, threatening violence, two counts of common assault, wilful damage, going armed to cause fear, possess dangerous drug, injurious manner on a road way, public nuisance, possessing a knife in public.

Earlier in the year, on February 15, he was also charged with possessing a knife, on March 11 charged with two counts of wilful damage and on September 22 charged with possessing a knife and unlawfully possessing a category M weapon.

He was further charged with breach of bail on September 23, possessing dangerous drugs on October 23, common assault on December 13 and another breach of bail on December 16.

Constable Trevaskis said Glover had a history of drug and violent offending.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said his client had already spent a total of 180 days in custody for the many offences.

"My ultimate submission is a parole eligibility date of today (Monday March 8) rather than a suspended sentence," he said.

Mr Harris said Glover suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had organised to see a GP for a mental health plan.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler took into account Glover's pleas of guilty while sentencing but said the defendant's actions were concerning and frightening for the victims involved.

"People shouldn't be expected to experience that when going through their normal day to day activities," he said.

Glover received a sentence of 18 months, was ordered to pay $126 restitution and convicted but not further punished for breach of bail.

He is eligible to apply for parole.