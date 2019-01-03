Slight chance of rain for the Gympie region this week

HOLIDAY FUN: Harry Nixon-Smith is soaking up the sunny days in Gympie.

NEAR-perfect conditions will greet many holidaymakers over the coming week.

With a bit of rain forecasted for today, Gympie should receive a few millimetres,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster Michael Knepp said.

"It could be anything from a few millimetres to double digits, right now it's hard to tell,” Mr Knepp said.

He said the rest of the week should see rain fall in the Gympie region.

"There will be a bit of rain over the weekend, but we won't see much from it,” he said.

Gympie's maximum temperature will reach 29C, Friday 30C, Saturday 29C and Sunday 28C.

Overnight lows should remain at 20C for the rest of the week.

According to the weather radar at 8am, Glenwood was the next place to receive rainfall.