Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLIDAY FUN: Harry Nixon-Smith is soaking up the sunny days in Gympie.
HOLIDAY FUN: Harry Nixon-Smith is soaking up the sunny days in Gympie. Troy Jegers
News

Slight chance of rain for the Gympie region this week

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Jan 2019 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEAR-perfect conditions will greet many holidaymakers over the coming week.

RELATED:

Possible storm on the horizon for the Gympie region

Wild weather causes flash flooding in Gympie region

With a bit of rain forecasted for today, Gympie should receive a few millimetres,” Bureau of Metereology forecaster Michael Knepp said.

"It could be anything from a few millimetres to double digits, right now it's hard to tell,” Mr Knepp said.

He said the rest of the week should see rain fall in the Gympie region.

"There will be a bit of rain over the weekend, but we won't see much from it,” he said.

Gympie's maximum temperature will reach 29C, Friday 30C, Saturday 29C and Sunday 28C.

Overnight lows should remain at 20C for the rest of the week.

According to the weather radar at 8am, Glenwood was the next place to receive rainfall.

bureau of metereology gympie forecast gympie region metereologists rainy days weather weather radar
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Gympie's Newstart rate double state average

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie's Newstart rate double state average

    Politics The region's high welfare dependenace has been revealed, with data showing the region's support rates are soaring above those of Queensland itself.

    Tight times force Gympie families back to the simple life

    premium_icon Tight times force Gympie families back to the simple life

    News Parks, the river, markets - families find the best things are free

    Police and media have a bias against gun owners

    premium_icon Police and media have a bias against gun owners

    News Shooting inanimate targets is a great, exacting sport: letter

    Coast Guard row rocks boat

    premium_icon Coast Guard row rocks boat

    News Ousted Tin Can Bay commander takes former superiors to court

    Local Partners