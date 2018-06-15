Sleepless mum 'no excuse' for allegedly supplying marijuana

A MAN accused of supplying his mother with marijuana has had his bail application rejected, after Gympie Magistrates Court was told of previous drug offences and allegations he had been involved in supplying three different drugs.

Police successfully opposed bail when Michael John Spies appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Spies, 35, appeared in custody and applied for bail to allow him to continue to live with his partner and mother at his mother's Gympie home.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan rejected the application, after being told by the defence that Spies' mother took marijuana to help her sleep.

Mr Callaghan said he could not give bail on the basis of that address.

"I can't bail a man to an address where I know, on your say-so, that his mother takes cannabis on a daily basis,” Mr Callaghan said.

Mr Callaghan also noted that Spies was on a suspended jail sentence after not appearing on another matter in 2016 and had also been given suspended jail in 2015 for drug matters.

"He has a serious drug history and this is the second time he's been before the court for trafficking,” the court was told.

"It's a prevalent offence,” Mr Callaghan said.

The defence then offered an alternative bail address but police said they would need the opportunity to check if the address was suitable.

Mr Callaghan said a previous sentence did not appear to have deterred Spies: "He was, relevantly, sentenced on July 2, 2015 to six months' jail, suspended for three years.”

Police told the court messages on Spies' phone recorded incriminating discussions.

Mr Callaghan remanded Spies to appear again on August 20.