It was a rough start to the morning when a resident was woken at 2am by a stranger.
Crime

Sleeping resident wakes to intruder

Zizi Averill
8th Mar 2019 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
A SLADE Point resident had a nasty surprise when they woke suddenly at 2am Friday to find a torch-wielding stranger in their home.

The startled Swan Street resident began to yell at the intruder, who quickly fled.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith confirmed the "resident verbally challenged the intruder who quickly left the area on foot".

Police said the burglar appeared to have gained entry to the home through a kitchen fly screen that was damaged, after unsuccessfully trying to force open the front door.

They had searched two rooms, allegedly grabbing some cash, keys and tobacco before stumbling on the sleeping resident.

Anyone who has information linked to the incident should contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900470428

