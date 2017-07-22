Sleep out and help Gympie's homeless

HELPING HAND: Judy Brauer and Marcus and Andrea Matthews get warm at the 2015 Sleepout.

SLEEPING under the stars might sound like a novelty, but for many Gympie residents it is an unfortunate necessity.

Homelessness is a serious issue and Community Action is asking the region's residents to help by taking part in the 2017 Sleepout.

On Friday August 4 at the Gympie Showgrounds, participants can help raise money to ease the stress of homelessness.

Over the past four years of the event, Community Action has raised more than $50,000 in support.

The money has gone towards buying swags to help the homeless and some has been put aside to build a suitable shelter.

The event was originally held in Mary St but the surge in community support led Community Action to move it to larger grounds.

Anyone looking to enter can register now at communityactiongympie.com.au/2017-sleepout and can start collecting donations now. Donations over $2 are tax deductible and you can give using the link on that webpage.

Those who cannot sleep out can still plan their own fundraiser and donate the proceeds.

If you or someone you know is living in the Gympie region and experiencing homelessness, there are services available:

Community Action - Housing Services: 54828959

Community Action - Youth Services: 54826188

Erin House (Domestic & Family Violence Crisis Accommodation): 54827973

Youth Insearch (Domestic & Family Violence): Heather Cummings 0455201211

RentConnect Government Service Centre (Maroochydore): 53527333