Slashing Valley waste services 'will save $30,000'

WORDS escape me, truly they do.

In this day and age of forward planning, community engagement and developing regions for positive growth, it has been mind boggling to witness Gympie Regional Council slash essential service levels to the Mary Valley region and its residents - an act that is in direct conflict with its vision, purpose and strategic planning ideals.

What has been even more exasperating is unsuccessfully trying to have meaningful dialogue with the Mayor and councillors regarding their decisions and have them hear and respect valid community concerns.

A total of 224 hours of rubbish tip operating hours have been cut from the three southern-most rubbish tips in the Gympie region. One manned site is now completely closed and another unmanned site reduced from seven days to one and a half days a week.

But here's the absolute prize winner: the one remaining refuse centre (Imbil Tip), which must now cope with the increased demand due to surrounding closures in addition to its existing users, has for some unfathomable reason been shut down to less than half its original hours. This now leaves residents near and far with a meagre 22 hours per week - all for an reported saving of $30,000.

Council's Corporate Plan includes infrastructure strategies which state they will "Deliver infrastructure to facilitate economic development and enhanced liveability” and "Subject to available resources, maintain existing infrastructure services at current service levels”.

Two observations arise from these strategies:

1. If the current infrastructure service levels are being cut because council does not have the resources to maintain them, then serious questions need to be asked about the financial management of this council given the multiple millions of dollars currently being committed to other non-essential council projects; and

2. Slashing basic essential services to a popular and developing part of the region is not enhancing its liveability - it is devaluing it.

Simply put again to the Mayor and councillors, the community asks you to reinstate the original Imbil Tip hours for all the valid reasons already put to you in letters and at the council community forums.

Jan Watt,

Imbil