‘Slashed and stabbed with butcher’s knife’ in Gympie home

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
3rd Dec 2019 7:31 AM
A WOMAN was arrested last night after a man was allegedly stabbed in the chest at a Gympie region property.

Police were called to a Two Mile address where a man had suffered a number of stab wounds just before 8pm.

Sergeant Scott Poole described the injuries as "one clear puncture wound to the chest and some slash wounds."

The knife, which was described as a butcher's knife in the emergency call, has been recovered, Sgt Poole said.

The injuries are not believed to be critical, but police could not confirm whether the man was hospitalised.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and held in custody overnight, Sgt Poole said.

The man and woman were known to each other, he said.

A woman is expected to appear in Gympie Magistrate's Court soon.

