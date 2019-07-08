'Slap in the face': Fury over doctor fees

PRICE OF HEALTH: A Proserpine man is furious about the cost of doctor fees.

AN aged pensioner's brush with a hospital emergency department has further highlighted the pressure on hospitals and is perhaps a prime example of one underlying cause.

Proserpine man Philip Leach 66, said he could not afford the $100 fee he was quoted at a local GP when he sought treatment for a severe bout of tonsillitis.

He was forced to go to Mackay Base Hospital to wait in the emergency department.

It comes in the wake of a Daily Mercury article last week revealing shocking new Queensland Health figures at the region's hospitals.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said data showed one in five patients who are taken to Mackay region hospitals spent more than 30 minutes stuck on ambulance stretchers before being admitted to the emergency department.

She said Mackay's ramping figure of 22 per cent was in stark contrast to the 3 per cent of patients who spent 30 minutes or more waiting to be admitted under the previous LNP government.

But Health Minister Steven Miles said Mackay Base Hospital had experienced a 50 per cent increase in Category 5 patients - who could have been treated by a GP instead of an emergency department

Mr Leach said after three hours of waiting in the hospital emergency department, he had to leave and go back to work.

He said he was furious about the lack of options for people seeking medical help.

"It's a slap in the face," he said.

"I'm new to the area, I moved here to work at the Proserpine prawn farm, and I am getting charged extra because I am a new patient.

"I'm shocked at how much they are wanting to charge me."

A packed waiting room at the hospital left Mr Leach feeling guilty for taking up a seat that "could have been used by someone who really needed it".

"I was there waiting for about three hours but I ended up leaving because more and more people were coming through the doors," he said.

"I was only there for a script whereas other people were there for real emergencies, so I felt bad."

Mackay Base Hospital staff saw 7763 patients in May, an 11 per cent increase on the same time last year.

Mackay Hospital and Health service chief executive Jo Whitehead said it was difficult to say what had led to the increase in Category 5 patients.

"We do know that access to GP bulk billing and services varies across our communities," she said.

"We also know people can't always get in to see their GP of choice or have issues with affordability."

Data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed 7 per cent of patients in the Northern Queensland Primary Health Network delayed treatment or did not receive it at all, due to out-of-pocket costs, higher than the national average of 6.5 per cent.

But Australian Medical Association Council of General Practice chair Richard Kidd said doctors were not to blame for the rising consultation fees.

He said the government's Medicare rebate was simply not keeping up with the rate of inflation.

"The problem is, when Medicare was first introduced the rebate was the same amount as the doctor fee," Dr Kidd said.

"Today, doctors are normally charging the fee that is recommended by the AMA to keep up with inflation, but the Medicare rebate has not increased with it.

"We need government funding to help bridge the gap."

Dr Kidd said the government was currently working with AMA to try and come up with new funding methods, but he did not expect a major change any time soon.

"If the country could afford to fund doctors visits in 1984, why can't we afford it now, what is wrong with the equation?" he said.

"One of the issues stems from the rise in chronic illnesses. Doctors are treating patients frequently for things like high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney problems and mental health.

"It is in people's best interests to see their GP for these sorts of health issues. We do need government funding of general health practices to take the huge pressure off hospitals and leave the emergency department for what it is supposed to be used for."