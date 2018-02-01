Slain koala remembered by community

PAYING RESPECT: Ted Fensom from the Brisbane Region Environment Council Brooloo lookout where the Koala was nailed

BRISBANE Region Environment Council's Ted Fensom left a bouquet of eucalyptus, a small wreath and a photo at the Brooloo lookout in an emotional memorial ceremony on Wednesday.

The wildlife advocate was outraged when a dead koala was nailed to a gazebo near the Mary Valley last month, an act that was condemned by conservationists and animal lovers around the world.

Mr Fensom, who works closely with Koala Rescue Queensland, felt it was important to commemorate the animal and in the process raise community awareness about how fragile koala populations are around Gympie.

"It was worse than despicable,” Mr Fensom said. "It was a healthy male koala and we can't afford to lose these animals and we are losing them at a tremendous rate.

The incident sparked international outrage and prompted prominent conservationists to speak out.

Co-founder of Koala Rescue Queensland, Ray Chambers said the incident was "absolutely mind- boggling.”

RSPCA investigator Michael Beatty said autopsy results showed the koala was hit by a car and almost certainly dead before it was attached to the post.