Unique home that thinks outside box

A Townsville woman is turning heads as the new resident on the block in her quirky home.

Kathy Heath couldn't be happier with how her shipping container home has turned out.

"I just love the idea of it and having something really different," Ms Heath said.

"I literally feel like I live on holidays, I still pinch myself."

The two-storey home positioned on a high point in Bushland Beach is as good as it gets for Ms Heath, who has trouble pinpointing her favourite part of the house now it's complete.

"You can see The Pinnacles all the way around, it's breathtaking," Ms Heath said.

"I can look out at the ocean from the stairs inside as well."

Kathy Heath's 'container home' at Bushland Beach. Photo: Supplied

Fitted with a front and rear deck, the home offers up the best of what North Queensland has to offer with ocean views at the front and rolling hills at the back.

"I think the bush and the mountains are just as important as the oceans because of the colours," Ms Heath said.

"All of the pinks, purples, orange and red, it's amazing."

Adding to the home's appeal is the uniqueness of what's inside the re-purposed containers, with most of the furniture pieces up-cycled thanks to the handiwork of Ms Heath, including the kitchen bench and feature doors that came out of a hospital.

This house has become a home of endless opportunity, especially for potential buyers when the time comes.

Kathy Heath's 'container home' at Bushland Beach. Photo: Supplied

"In my head I've already built another 40-footer in the backyard but you could easily add more shipping containers to the existing build to make more rooms," Ms Heath said.

"Imagination would be the only limit."

Ms Heath is smitten with her humble abode now but it wasn't that way just over a year ago when the project came to a sudden halt.

"My builders went broke 12 months in and I had no idea what would happen next," Ms Heath said.

"I was absolutely gutted.

"But then I was contacted through Queensland Building and Construction Commission with the process to have home tendered out again to be finished.

"The new builders were ready for a challenge and I had a ball making it interesting with them."