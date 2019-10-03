Skyrocketing temperatures to bring renewed fire risk

Fire raged along Koel Circuit at Peregian Springs three weeks ago as the massive blaze that threatened the Peregian Beach community took hold.

HOT, dry and windy are the ingredients that send fire risk rocketing towards the extreme.

And that's exactly what Queensland can expect next week when temperatures inland are expected to push towards 40C and to hit 34C at the beach on the Sunshine Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Livio Regano said areas like Gympie, the Darling Downs and Brisbane that have had very little rain would be under greatest threat.

"The Sunshine Coast can be thankful for the rain it's had," he said.

"A lot of places haven't. We're relatively safe here, it's not at all elsewhere."

Mr Regano said hot, dry and windy conditions could oxygenate flames and quickly spread embers.

He said a trough system intensifying over central Australia would bend clockwise generating north-westerly winds and drag warm, dry wind from the inland towards the coast.

"It may push 40C inland. It will be in the early 30s along the coast on the Sunshine Coast where the sea breeze caps temperatures. In Gympie and Nambour it will keep going up."

The BOM has forecast a 24C peak today with light winds early becoming easterly at 15-20km/h and then fading later in the day.

Friday should peak at 25C on a sunny day with light winds becoming north-easterly at 15-20km/h in the early afternoon.

A mostly-sunny Saturday would climb to 28C with first north-easterlies kicking in at 15-20km/h before turning north, north-westerly at 15-20km/h in the evening as the first effects of the trough are felt.

Temperatures on Sunday will increase further to 29C on another mostly-sunny day with north, north-westerlies persisting through the morning before fading.

A sharp temperature spike to 32C would follow for the long-weekend Monday with light winds again becoming north, north-westerly.

The BOM forecasts a hot, dry night Monday with temperatures on the coast not falling below 20C ahead of a 34C peak at the beach Tuesday.

From there they would fall rapidly back to 25C on Wednesday.

Nambour should expect 30C on Saturday, 31C Sunday, 34C, Monday and 36C Tuesday.

Noosa would peak at 34C Tuesday with Caloundra reaching 35C.