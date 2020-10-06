Menu
GRIM FIND: The discovery of the skull was made yesterday.
News

Crime scene declared after 'human skull found'

Tessa Flemming
6th Oct 2020 8:15 AM
UPDATE 1PM: Forensic specialists and detectives continue to search the site, 27km west of Warwick, where a skull was found in Durikai State Forest. 

The crime scene was declared after a member of the public called police, claiming they believed they had located a human skull, among other bones in the dense forest.

QPS media told Warwick Daily News they could not confirm if the skull was related to missing person Kerry Lynette Mackay, whose car was found near the state forest in 2007.

The Chinchilla woman went missing in February 2003.

Greymare residents have also reported that SES are on scene, with one Greymare resident sighting three police vehicles on convoy towards the forestry this morning.

EARLIER: THE discovery of a skull found in a state forest near Warwick is being investigated by police.

A QPS spokesman confirmed this morning that the skull, which is believed to be human, was located in the Durikai State Forest, 27km west of Warwick.

The spokesman said authorities were at this stage treating the findings as 'non-suspicious' and were awaiting further information.

He said it was not known yet how long the skull had been there.

It comes as gold prospectors reported seeing forensic police investigating the spot.


More updates to come.

find human remains skull
Warwick Daily News

