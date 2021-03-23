Skull-crushing Coast crim throws urine at guards during riot

Braiddyn Robert Cleland, 23, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week. He was part of a riot at Woodford Correctional Centre.

A violent offender, who threw urine at officers during a prison riot while on remand for a disturbing home invasion, will walk free from jail later this year.

Braiddyn Robert Cleland, 23, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to a number of charges including burglary, wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and assault.

The court heard Cleland had been on remand in Woodford Correctional Centre for a violent home invasion when the riot happened.

The Maryborough man had gone to another man's home, supposedly to discuss a toolbox that had been stolen in an effort to clear his name.

But when he broke into the house about 3am, Cleland made threats towards the victim's 91- year-old mother before using a torch to violently assault the man.

The victim suffered multiple skull fractures in the attack, as well as black eyes and a bleeding ear.

Cleland then stole the man's car, smashing one of its windows to take it.

The court heard the attack was entirely unprovoked and Cleland had used "gratuitous violence".

Then, when in remand in Woodford, the court heard Cleland was the "active instigator" of a mass riot at the prison.

The court heard the prisoners were protesting COVID-19 restrictions at the jail and no visitors being allowed at the centre.

Food was smeared onto cameras to obscure their actions, the court was told.

Officers had to use gas masks and riot shields and damage was caused amounting to more than $33,000.

During the riot, the court heard projectiles were also thrown at the officers and Cleland threw urine at the guards.

The court was told Cleland started using drugs at 14 after he started associating with the wrong people.

He suffered from complex post-traumatic stress disorder and had been seeing a prison psychiatrist since he had been incarcerated.

He had completed courses while in prison and intended to live with his mother when he was released.

Cleland was given a head sentence of six years, four and half years for the home invasion and one a half years for the riot.

A parole eligibility date was set for November 27, 2021.