Skills Olympic team unveiled, Gympie star congratulated

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien today congratulated Patrick Brennan from Gympie for his selection on the Australian Skillaroos team to compete at the WorldSkills International Competition to be held in Kazan in Russia in August.

Mr Brennan, who works for Tony Stephens Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (TSR), was selected to join the Australian Skillaroos team following the Global Skills Challenge at Melbourne.

TAFE teacher and Worldskills expert Carl Balke, Pie Creek apprentice Patrick Brennan and his employer Tony Stephens celebrate Patrick's gold medal win at the national championships in Sydney. Contributed

"It's a fantastic honour to have Patrick Brennan selected to represent Gympie and Wide Bay at what amounts to the Skills Olympics in Kazan,” Mr O'Brien said.

Mr Brennan has been in action at the Global Skills Challenge, pitting his skills against 185 competitors from 16 countries, in the last big training session before the WorldSkills competition.

Minister for Small and Family Business, Skills and Vocational Education, Senator Michaelia Cash attended the ceremony where the team was unveiled.

"The Skillaroos represent the many skilled workers and tradespeople throughout Australia we will all rely on to deliver the services and systems that we rely on,” Senator Cash said.

"It is the skilled workforce that drives our economy, our business and industry.”

Patrick Brennan won the Australian Institute of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating (AIRAH) Trade Student of the Year award for 2018. TAFE Queensland

In the recent Budget the Morrison Government, which supports WorldSkills through a $5.4 million commitment over the next three years, bolstered its support for vocational and skills training with a wide-reaching Skills Package.

"Australia's modern economy will need flexible and applied ways of learning to deliver the skills needed for today and tomorrow,” Minister Cash said.

The Government's Skills Package - Delivering Skills for Today and Tomorrow - will ensure that Australians have the right skills to succeed in a changing labour market, and that businesses have access to the skilled workforce they need to grow and prosper.

Zihao Yang, Patrick (Paddy) Brennan and and Italo Silva Cruz have success at the 2019 GlobalSkills Challenge. Mr Brennan won gold and claimed Australia's Best in Nation. Contributed

Investing in Australia's VET sector is a key element in the Liberal and Nationals Government's plan to create an additional 1.25 million jobs over the next five years, including 250,000 new jobs for young Australians. A responsive and flexible VET system will equip Australians with the skills they need today in in the future.