SkateZone grabs new business second prize

SkateZone's Darren Nyberg, who wasn't at the awards to accept the runner's-up prize for New Business of the Year on Saturday. Tom Daunt

DARREN Nyberg and his team at SkateZone Gympie Pty Ltd should be proud of receiving the runners-up award for New Business of the Year at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Mr Nyberg only started the business up at the start of the year, and already has 11 members of staff in his employ.

According to the judges, what most impressed them was that SkateZone had the vision to create an opportunity for youths and families to have something fun and exciting to do in the region, local youth can now train locally for state roller hockey teams rather than travelling to Brisbane and the business's determination to overcome obstacles put before them.

SkateZone is a purpose built roller-skating facility which has been enjoying positive feedback from customers and the local community since it opened and this is the reason Mr Nyberg believes SkateZone was nominated for the award.

"We have brought something fun and exciting to the Gympie region,” he said.

