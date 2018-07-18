Skaters, BMX, scooter riders needed for Gympie youth hub

Artists sketches of the proposed youth precinct at the site of the Memorial Pool.

Artists sketches of the proposed youth precinct at the site of the Memorial Pool. Gympie Regional Council

GYMPIE region skaters, scooter and BMX riders are being called on once again to give their feedback on the Gympie Youth Recreation Hub's proposed skate elements.

The concept plan for the new youth precinct includes paths for skaters and scooter riders. Contributed

The council wants the skaters and riders to head to the old Memorial Pool (River Road, Gympie Town Centre) tomorrow between 3.30pm and 5pm to have their say on the design details, including skate bowl, pump section and plaza-style area.

Nelson Reserve is set to become a key destination for young people next year, with the new Youth Precinct set to be built and open for use mid-2019.

This facility will include a new regional-standard skate park, low level climbing wall and a pump track through the space.

Gympie Regional Councillor Mal Gear said the new precinct will provide exciting opportunities to the Gympie region community.

"The design of the space means we'll have a facility for kids of all ages, as well as plenty of green space for parents and families to watch their children,” Cr Gear said.

"The old Memorial Pool site is obviously well positioned to the Gympie Town Centre, and will be a great location for skate competitions and youth events in the future.”

"This new facility will become a great community asset, promoting health and physical activity, social and community building opportunities, performances and events.

"The project supports the revitalisation of the Gympie Town Centre, giving the community and visitors another reason to stay longer and support local businesses.

"The Queensland Government's funding commitment means we can make a competition-grade facility possible in a regional area, which we are very grateful for.

"We're really interested to talk to young people about what they want out of the skate components, and make adjustments to the design based on their feedback. This will be their space”.

As part of the project, the existing Memorial Pool building will also receive a facelift to create a welcoming space for people of all ages to enjoy.

The $2.8 million project is funded under a shared (50/50) arrangement with the Queensland Government under its Building Our Regions Program.

Council encourages enthusiasts to 'drop in' to the information session anytime from 3.30pm to 5pm on Thursday. Snacks will be provided.