Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATIONS: Police are reportedly investigating an alleged assault which broke out just after 4.15pm in Gympie.
INVESTIGATIONS: Police are reportedly investigating an alleged assault which broke out just after 4.15pm in Gympie.
News

Young teen 'assaulted' in popular Gympie park

Arthur Gorrie
Philippe Coquerand
26th Dec 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.50pm: Emergency services rushed to the Gympie Youth Precinct and Skate Park after an alleged assault broke out between a group of people just after 4.15pm. 

Gympie police as well as paramedics were on the scene within minutes where a young teenager was treated for head injuries after being hit with an object, alleged to be a pole. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an assault did occur. 

"We received a call-out that a person was threatingly waving a pole or a stick around," the spokesman said.

A young teen, reportedly a 16-year-old, was treated by paramedics and taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition. 

No charges have been laid yet. 

Earlier: A YOUTH has been transported to Gympie Hospital after allegedly having been assaulted near the Nelson Reserve skatepark.

The incident, reported to The Gympie Times a short while ago, was attended by Queensland Ambulance Service and police representatives.

Unconfirmed information is that the alleged victim of an incident at about 4.20pm was a male, 16.

The scene seems to have quickly returned to normal as families enjoyed a Boxing Day of sport at the skatepark.

gympie assault gympie crime gympie police gympie youth precinct and skate park
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie teen’s date with his sporting heroes

        premium_icon Gympie teen’s date with his sporting heroes

        News GYMPIE Region’s most enthusiastic young tennis supporter is preparing to work alongside the greatest athletes in the world.

        Got the Boxing Day blues? This drink could be the cure

        premium_icon Got the Boxing Day blues? This drink could be the cure

        Business Coast man's formula help prevents after effects of drinking

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Food & Entertainment Too soon? Coles bring out traditional Easter treat one day after Christmas. Are you...

        REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        Crime Fine dodgers owe Queensland councils almost $100 million