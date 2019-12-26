Young teen 'assaulted' in popular Gympie park
UPDATE 5.50pm: Emergency services rushed to the Gympie Youth Precinct and Skate Park after an alleged assault broke out between a group of people just after 4.15pm.
Gympie police as well as paramedics were on the scene within minutes where a young teenager was treated for head injuries after being hit with an object, alleged to be a pole.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an assault did occur.
"We received a call-out that a person was threatingly waving a pole or a stick around," the spokesman said.
A young teen, reportedly a 16-year-old, was treated by paramedics and taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
No charges have been laid yet.
Earlier: A YOUTH has been transported to Gympie Hospital after allegedly having been assaulted near the Nelson Reserve skatepark.
The incident, reported to The Gympie Times a short while ago, was attended by Queensland Ambulance Service and police representatives.
Unconfirmed information is that the alleged victim of an incident at about 4.20pm was a male, 16.
The scene seems to have quickly returned to normal as families enjoyed a Boxing Day of sport at the skatepark.