Young teen 'assaulted' in popular Gympie park

INVESTIGATIONS: Police are reportedly investigating an alleged assault which broke out just after 4.15pm in Gympie.

INVESTIGATIONS: Police are reportedly investigating an alleged assault which broke out just after 4.15pm in Gympie.

UPDATE 5.50pm: Emergency services rushed to the Gympie Youth Precinct and Skate Park after an alleged assault broke out between a group of people just after 4.15pm.

Gympie police as well as paramedics were on the scene within minutes where a young teenager was treated for head injuries after being hit with an object, alleged to be a pole.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an assault did occur.

"We received a call-out that a person was threatingly waving a pole or a stick around," the spokesman said.

A young teen, reportedly a 16-year-old, was treated by paramedics and taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid yet.

Earlier: A YOUTH has been transported to Gympie Hospital after allegedly having been assaulted near the Nelson Reserve skatepark.

The incident, reported to The Gympie Times a short while ago, was attended by Queensland Ambulance Service and police representatives.

Unconfirmed information is that the alleged victim of an incident at about 4.20pm was a male, 16.

The scene seems to have quickly returned to normal as families enjoyed a Boxing Day of sport at the skatepark.