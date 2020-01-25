Menu
Open Female – Haylie Powell
Skateboarders descend on Gympie for Qld qualifier

Rebecca Singh
25th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
SKATEBOARDING: The best skateboarders from across the nation descended on Gympie this weekend to qualify for either the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or national championship.

Saturday was the YMCA Australian Skateboarding League’s Queensland National Street Skate Qualifier with 50 competitors shredding in front of eager aspiring skaters.

Open Female – Shanae Collins
YMCA Australian Skateboarding League’s event organiser and contest director Alice Hogan said the decision was simple to head to Gympie since the opening of the Gympie Youth Precinct and Skate Park.

“The new park is a world-class facility. The bowl is amazing and the street section is phenomenal,” she said.

Boys 16 and under category – Kaedyn Collins
“It has been going so well. It is an amazing park and it has everything you want, pretty much a skateboarders dream.”

Hundreds of spectators braved the heat on Saturday to watch the states top skaters vying for a spot in the Australian National Championships in Melbourne March 6-8.

Open Female – Aimee Massie
“There is a fantastic crowd out here. I love that everyone has brought their own marquees,” she said.

“There are about 50 competitors across all the divisions (12 and under male, 14 and under female, 16 and under male, open female and open male.

Boys 16 and under category – Noah Bowden
“That is pretty big for this event, this event does attract the high level skaters from all over Queensland to compete at this event and some from Melbourne. The youngest competitor we had was 8 and the oldest was 35.”

