Skate champ ready to carve up Olympic qualifier in Gympie

CHAMPION: Kieran Woolley practices his skateboarding technique at the Gympie Youth Hub yesterday in preparation for the Skate Australia National Park Championships in Gympie. Photo: Troy Jegers

AT just 16, NSW teen Kieran Woolley is a skating champion ranked 160 in the world.

He was at the Gympie Youth Precinct this afternoon and will take part in the internationally sanctioned Skate Australia National Park Championships in Gympie on January 26.

Competitors can choose from a range of events which will help them gain qualifying points towards the Tokyo Games.

Other Olympic world skate ranking events are being held at Long Beach US Yancheng and Nanjing, Lima, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

“I used to surf and skate but now I’ve transitioned into just skating every day just for fun,” he said.

“I’m super stoked, the bowls are super fun and there will be heaps of people here. It will bring a spark to Gympie and will be huge.

“There will be some of the best skaters travelling around Australia battling it out to get points for the Olympics, it’s pretty crazy.”

Woolley said the challenging aspect of skating is getting back onto your feet after you have a massive fall.

“The most challenging thing about skating is having the determination to fall over and keep trying the tricks just over and over again until you land it,” he said.

“You have to put a lot of time and effort to get it right.

“I can do a lot of tricks. One of my favourites right now is 540s which is where you come up in the bowl, do an air but swing 540 degrees while you’re doing it.”

Woolley said the state-of-the-art skating facility in Gympie had brought families from all over Australia and that he himself has already made friends in Gympie.

“I would like to travel the world, be an Olympian and just skating and having fun in the next five years,” he said.

Woolley will compete in the opens division.

Brother Daniel, 12, has been skating since he was six, and will enter the Queensland State Titles for street skating. If he makes the top 5, he will be competing in the Nationals at the Riverslide Skate Park in Melbourne.