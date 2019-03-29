'Sk8 or Die!' Gympie reacts to Memorial Pool plan

BIG PLANS: The plan for the new youth precinct at Nelson Reserve, that should be complete by the end of the year, has garnered mixed reaction.

BIG PLANS: The plan for the new youth precinct at Nelson Reserve, that should be complete by the end of the year, has garnered mixed reaction.

DESPITE the promise of a world standard skate park that would be fit to host national level skating competitions headlining the redevelopment of the Memorial Pool site, not all ratepayers were excited by the project.

Response to Wednesday's announcement about the details of the $2.8million inner-city revamp garnered mixed opinions by residents voicing their opinions on The Gympie Times Facebook page.

"Be nice if the council could give us world standard roads,” Wes Wilcox commented, which lead a cry of things the Gympie Regional Council could have either used the space or money for.

A transit centre, RV parking or pump track for bicycles were suggestions put forward as a better use for the site, while others believed the money could have gone to a hydrotherapy pool or better roads for the region.

youth precinct

"Roads need up to stand (sic) before spending more money in Gympie. This is a big council area what about the rest of the region?” Kathy Williams said.

"The council seem to have forgot about the people who pay their wages by our huge rates,” she said.

"There are so many important things not happening but we can blow $2,800,000 on a skate park?,” Ash Petersen said.

"Sometimes I wonder how we grew up in Gympie, back in the 80s, without a youth precinct.”

Matisee Andersen believed recent recreational-based projects the council had invested in were warranted.

"People complained about the pool, the Mary River board walk, Mary St revamp - all of which in my opinion have improved the town.

"I have personally used all of the three mentioned and enjoyed each time.”

Youth precinct artists impression

Terry Daw agreed: "I'm looking forward to seeing this finished. This is a great thing for the youth to use and just meet up.”

Jason Rozynski was more concerned about the total council spend when combined with the Gympie aquatic centre.

"So we knock down the old pool instead of refurbishing it. To build a blown budget new pool, to knock down the old pool to build a precinct for 2.8mil (sic) that will be over budget where's the return to ratepayers? What is the total true cost for the new pool and this precinct combined? Glad the council has a ratepayer money pit to play with.”

While others like Matt Burge, implied it would allow the 80s to live on in Gympie: "Sk8 or Die! Haha the 80's,” Matt Burge wrote.

Artists sketches of the proposed youth precinct at the site of the Memorial Pool. Gympie Regional Council

Facebook comments from The Gympie Times FB page:

Janine Woods: New to Gympie..Looking forward to modern things for the kids..Way to go..🏊‍♂️🏊‍♂️🏊‍♂️

Clint Newman: Just what this town needs 😂 2.8 million $ skate park 👍🏻👍🏻 😂 major brain storming at that meeting.

Rodney Bumguard: Instead of spending more and keeping the work and money local, let's give the job to a cheaper priced out-of-town company who don't give a crap about our region and who also don't spend any of thier money here either. Well done Councillors, top job 👎 And for those complaining about $500,000, have we forgotten about the Rattler already?

Karen McDermott: I think the money could be better used for a The hydrotherapy pool just saying.

Ash Petersen: Karen McDermott Yes! Or a transit centre. There are so many important things NOT happening but we can blow $2,800,000 on a skate park????? Sometimes I wonder how we grew up in Gympie, back in the 80s, without a youth precinct.

Christina Murphy: Think that money could be put to far better use in the community, we don't need another skate park, Rv parking would bring on much more money to the community

Andrew Prowd Pump track for bicycles, North lands has one, gets great feedback.

Fiona Olsson Andrew Prowd we have a pump track at victory heights trails

Matt Burge Sk8 or Die! Haha the 80's

Mitch Lamb How about some world class affordable housing?

Sally Kate Henderson That spot should be used for a bus transit center, the existing facility or lack off is pathetic

Chris Diprose This is great for our town