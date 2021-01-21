Sizzling temps to hit Gympie for Australia Day and beyond

Gympie could be in for a scorching Australia Day next week.

Sizzling summer temperatures and mostly sunny skies should hit the Gympie region for Australia Day and beyond, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

The weather bureau’s weekly forecast shows the Gold City will not be expected to see maximum temperatures north of 30C for the rest of this week, but a steamy top of 33C is predicted for the public holiday.

It should get even hotter the next day, with temperatures expected to range between 20C and a scorching 35C.

That’s just a touch under the hottest January day so far in 2021, which was 36.3C last Saturday per Weatherzone.

It should be a dry week too, with the chance of rain highest next Monday at just 40 per cent for falls up to 1mm.

Here’s a look at what’s to come for Gympie for the rest of this week, according to the BoM.

TODAY – Min 18C, Max 27C

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

FRIDAY – Min 17C, Max 29C – Partly cloudy. Light winds.

SATURDAY – Min 17C, Max 30C – Mostly sunny. Light winds.

SUNDAY – Min 18C, Max 30C

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

