Size of new Gympie house blocks divides the internet

The issue of smaller housing blocks filling up Gympie residential estates, with little green space, has divided the internet.

Which is better for Gympie housing developments: affordability or livability?

It is a town planning dilemmas, and it spilt all over social media this week after a Letter to the Editor from a Gympie resident concerned about “ugly urban sprawl” in the region’s newest subdivisions.

The letter’s author, Noni Metzler, took aim at the decision to build new houses “crowded together, often fenced with ugly dark wood fences and present a picture of roofs with very little green space or planned parks and facilities for outdoor activities and play”.

Many responses on social media to the letter said this was due to greed from developers and Gympie Regional Council.

Emily Gould said houses, and their owners, “needed to have their space”.

Some of the commenters said the decision to build the houses so close together was driven by nothing but greed.

“Gympie‘s turning into Brisbane with their suburbs – fit as many houses in as you can who cares for a backyard these days,” she said.

But not everybody was on the same page.

Lauren Neilson said all other options were beyond her reach.

“I love my little house in an estate with my big wooden fence,” she said.

“I think it is beautiful.

“I couldn‘t afford anything bigger and as a single mum I would probably struggle to maintain a big yard.

Comments about planning Gympie Times Facebook page March 16 2021

“Everyone is complaining about there not being enough houses and the rental crisis but then have a sook about all the new builds.”

Susan Paxton said: Most places are like this .... land is a finite commodity bd every one wants their bit ... look at the space below Sippy Downs on the Coast ... a sea of white roofs !!!”

Lindy Bell said there needed to be consideration that housing was not one size fits all.

“Different people and families have different needs,” she said.

“Just because it would not suit you and your needs, do not presume what others need … and for those who comment that council is greedy and wants smaller lots for more ratepayers, please realise that more ratepayers benefits all of us.

New developments across the region are being built close together.

“A larger rates base is the reason other urbanised areas can afford much more than a rural- based council, and why their rates may be at a more affordable level.”

Mark Ryan said, “You don‘t want to end up like the suburbs here in Perth a sea of roofs with 6ft colourbond (sic) fences,on small blocks,although they do have green areas parks playgrounds etc. dispersed amongst these estates, they also have ’ cottage’ blocks as small as 250 square metres.”

Jan Hasthorpe said, “They cleared all the beautiful big trees and bush off land behind Butler St a few years ago. Then came in last week and cleared what had grown again in preparation for more houses. This is land the kangaroos and other animals lived. Was very sad to see. I guess they will pack houses in like sardines.”

Eleanor Greaney said, “Kids need space not sitting inside on bloody tv games need to run around & fresh air.”

Rhiannon Jeans said, “These seem to built using minimum distance requirements between wall and fence. Therefore the rooves are almost touching at some points it looks like.”

And Matthew Edwards asked if people really knew what they wanted.

“One week people are demanding more houses. Next week they whinge about more houses,” he said.

“ People have to live somewhere.”