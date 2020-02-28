Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.
A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.
Offbeat

GRAND SLAM BABY! Six-year-old tennis prodigy goes viral

28th Feb 2020 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM

Watch out Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, this youngster is coming for the throne of best looking one-handed backhand in tennis.

A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.

A video of the supremely talented youngster, Ethan, shows he has mastered the art of the one-handed backhand.

The footage shows him absolutely rocketing several balls back with form that puts him alongside Federer, Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Social media simply couldn't get enough of the diminutive tennis prodigy with more than 1,000 retweets and 8,000 likes on the video alone.

It even captured the attention of tennis racquet company Babolat and current world number 35 Sloane Stephens.

"MIND … BLOWN. Who is this kid?! At this rate we'll see him on the tour in no time," Babolat tweeted.

"YO!! That backhand though! #tennis," ESPN reporter Michael Eaves wrote.

At the rate this kid is going, we'll be seeing him on the professional circuit smashing backhand winners in no time.

tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man charged over alleged glassing, bashing

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man charged over alleged glassing, bashing

        News Allegations a 23-year-old was attacked at a Gympie nightclub on Wednesday night

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network

        Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

        premium_icon Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

        News There has been concern that rates on higher valued properties, particularly in...

        Stop strangling our Hammers out of a home ground

        premium_icon Stop strangling our Hammers out of a home ground

        News It has never been more important to fight for Gympie’s mighty union team who are...