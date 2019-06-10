Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six people have been injured in a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway at Alligator Creek. Photo: Tess Ikonomou
Six people have been injured in a head-on collision on the Bruce Highway at Alligator Creek. Photo: Tess Ikonomou
Breaking

One dead, five injured in multi-vehicle highway crash

by TESS IKONOMOU, CAS GARVEY
10th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A head-on collision south of Townsville has left one dead and five others injured, with the Bruce Highway expected to remain closed for at least three hours.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident - believed to be between a fuel tanker and two other vehicles - happened just after 2.10pm near the Alligator Creek service station intersection.

One person is currently being assessed for critical injuries and crews with specialist equipment are working to free one person trapped in a vehicle.

A further four patients are also being treated.

Queensland Police advised the Bruce Highway is expected to remain closed for at least three hours.

Emergency services are extracting an injured person from a Toyota and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The intersection of the Bruce Highway and Allendale Drive has been closed off and traffic is banking up on either side.

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks north queensland

Top Stories

    Gympie 'mumtrepreneur' takes on boutique babywear market

    premium_icon Gympie 'mumtrepreneur' takes on boutique babywear market

    News 'I just found that if you didn't want something generic from Big W or somewhere like that, there aren't certain things available in Gympie,'

    • 10th Jun 2019 2:07 PM
    Police officer stood down after misconduct allegations

    premium_icon Police officer stood down after misconduct allegations

    Crime A 41-year-old sergeant had been stood down

    Shock as Gympie coach red carded in heated weekend clash

    premium_icon Shock as Gympie coach red carded in heated weekend clash

    News 'I am not going to repeat what I said'

    • 10th Jun 2019 3:21 PM
    WOMAN'S FAILED DRUG TEST ALIBI: 'But I wasn't even driving'

    premium_icon WOMAN'S FAILED DRUG TEST ALIBI: 'But I wasn't even driving'

    News Meth and marijuana residue still count for passenger

    • 10th Jun 2019 3:11 PM