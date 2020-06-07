Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six people have been taken to hospital after a spate of car crashes overnight.
Six people have been taken to hospital after a spate of car crashes overnight.
News

Six people hospitalised after crashes in one region

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people were taken to hospital after a spate of crashes on the Gold Coast overnight.

Emergency services were called at 4.16am this morning after reports of a single-vehicle crash down an embankment on the Yatala South off-ramp from the M1.

Paramedics transported a female patient to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Markeri Street and Port Jackson Boulevard in Robina at 8.13pm.

They were assessed at the scene and subsequently transported Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions for precaution.

The Robina crash came an hour after emergency services were called to Maudsland Road, Mausland, at 7.01pm following a two-vehicle crash.

Three patients were assessed on scene, two declined transport to hospital and a third was transported in a stable condition with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Police officers attended the crashes but were not needed.

Originally published as Six people hospitalised after crashes

road crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        premium_icon WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        News R-Willy toured the facilities with some pals, sharing the footage with his 1.36 million YouTube followers.

        Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        premium_icon Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        News All Aussie Adventure beckons for Gympie region family.

        ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        premium_icon ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        News Gympie family’s loving tribute to the man known by everyone. He was fair and...

        Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        premium_icon Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        News Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene.