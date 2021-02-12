Six Gympie sporting stars get help they need to chase dreams

Gympie sporting superstars Xavier Gomes (left), Delara Mostofizadeh (top right) and Ella Noble are among six local athletes awarded grants to help them participate in state and national competitions this year.

Gympie sporting superstars Xavier Gomes (left), Delara Mostofizadeh (top right) and Ella Noble are among six local athletes awarded grants to help them participate in state and national competitions this year.

Six of the Gympie region’s brightest sporting prospects are among 15 from Wide Bay to be awarded Federal Government grants “to help them participate in state and national competitions”.

READ MORE

Xavier Gomes (Swimming – Chatsworth), Amelie Robinson (Lagoon Pocket – Basketball), Cooper Keogh (The Dawn – Cricket), Dustin and Delara Mostofizadeh (Pie Creek – Karate) and Ella Noble (The Palms – Basketball) this week received either $550 or $650 toward a total of $8,450 allocated by the LNP Government’s Local Sporting Champions grants program.

Gympie's Dustin Mostofizadeh will represent his hometown at state Karate championships this year.

Gomes will take part in the 2021 Australian Age Swimming Championships, Noble (Under 18) and Robinson (Under 13-15) will take the court in Basketball State Championships, Keogh will pad up for the Under 10-12 Cricket State Championships and the Mostofizadeh siblings will each compete at the Karate State Championships.

Cooper Keogh will take to the pitch for state Cricket championships in 2021.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said the grants program “supports participants aged 12 to 18 to help meet the costs of participating in sporting events, including travel, equipment, uniforms and accommodation”.

“Sports are an integral part of life in Wide Bay and our region has a strong track record in producing skilled and successful sports champions, so I am pleased to help these 15 young sports stars represent our region with support through the Local Sporting Champions program,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The cost of participating in these events can be quite high, especially where long-distance travel or inter-state accommodation is required, so this funding will help to ease that pressure on local families, and help our young athletes achieve their sporting goals.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien

“There are always many applications for the Local Sporting Champions Program and only limited grants are available, but I am really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated.”

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) is responsible for the management and co-ordination of the program, with grant recipients selected by a local panel. Applications for the grants can be made at any time, through the Australian Sports Commission’s website www.ausport.gov.au/champions.