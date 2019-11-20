Councillor backs mayoral candidate as 'respectful' leader

Sunshine Coast mayoral candidate Chris Thompson may be in a tough place after the weekend storms did major structural damage to his family’s Mooloolaba home but he has won the endorsement of sitting councillor Ted Hungerford (Div 7). Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Sunshine Coast mayoral candidate Chris Thompson may be in a tough place after the weekend storms did major structural damage to his family’s Mooloolaba home but he has won the endorsement of sitting councillor Ted Hungerford (Div 7). Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

>> Shocking blow for Sunshine Coast mayoral candidate

>> Deputy Mayor confirms his departure in 2020

A SITTING councillor has thrown his support behind candidate Chris Thompson's bid to be the next Sunshine Coast Council mayor saying he respected the planning scheme and respected the community.

Ted Hungerford (Division 7) who would be the longest-serving councillor if re-elected next March said decisions like the Badderam approval at Buderim, the Sekisui House approval at Yaroomba now subject to appeal and the Twin Waters West rezoning had concerned him deeply.

Cr Ted Hungerford (Div 7) has endorsed mayoral candidate Chris Thompson’s run for the top job. Pic Megan Slade.

"Why should the community have to take Sekisui House to court to do the job council should have done in the first instance," he said.

Development Watch and Sunshine Coast Environment Council are appealing in the Planning and Environment Court to have the Sekisui House approval overturned after the community raised $330,000 to fund the legal cost.

Cr Hungerford said he had worked with Mr Thompson as a fellow councillor saying as head of the finance portfolio he had been responsible for turning deficits into surpluses and controlling spending.

Sunshine Coast Council Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer has announced he won’t recontest Division Two in March.

Current Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer announced on Monday he would stand down in March bringing to four the number of sitting councillors including Greg Rogerson (Division 10), Jenny Mackay (Division 5) and Steve Robinson (Division 9) who would leave the council.

Cr Dwyer is understood to have told colleagues a week ago of his intention with speculation mounting he may run as an independent for the seat of Caloundra next October.

He has not made himself available for questions on his future.

Brady Sullivan declared last March that he would contest Division Two at the next Sunshine Coast Council elections in March. Incumbent and deputy mayor Tim Dwyer announced this week he would not recontest the seat.

Cr Dwyer's departure from the Division Two contest leaves Caloundra Residents Association president Brady Sullivan the only contender to date.

Mr Sullivan launched his campaign 12 months out from the election and said to date he and his team had door knocked more than 3500 homes.

He said he had heard two weeks ago Cr Dwyer would not re-stand but had said nothing.

"I had always thought he would run," Mr Sullivan said.

He said he had been buoyed by response received while door knocking.

"I'm just concentrating on the things that matter to the people I speak with."

Mr Sullivan said Cr Dwyer's withdrawal would open the door for all sorts of candidates who may not have otherwise run.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson shaking hands with CEO, Michael Whittaker after his appointment to a five-year term in 2015. The council quietly extended Mr Whittaker's contract in February for an as yet revealed period. The Mayor has also yet to reveal if he will recontest the mayoralty.

Mayor Mark Jamieson has still to declare his intentions.

"How the mayor conducts himself is his business," Cr Hungerford said.

"I think you need to be upfront and open with the community. At this stage he should have made up his mind.

"I think its respectful to the community to tell what your intentions are.

"In my own case I let it be known straight away. I don't see an advantage in waiting until the last minute.

"I feel I have a good rapport with people. But I'm ready (for the result) either way. You have to earn it each time."