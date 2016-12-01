Sisters share tales of wonder in new exhibition

SISTER ACT: Artist Robyn Dower (left) and her sister, writer and poet Kay Gorring at the opening of their exhibition, A Sense of Wonder.

STEP inside a story when you view the exhibition, A Sense of Wonder, now showing at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

A Sense of Wonder brings the story of Grandma Kate and Annabel to life and lets you experience the story in an artistic presentation.

There is a crazy house full of animals and walls full of art, combined in a delightful tale which will appeal to all ages.

A Sense of Wonder continues at the Gympie Regional Gallery to January 21, 2017.

Waking Dreams

AS PART of the exhibition Shaun Tan: Waking Dreams, Gympie Regional Gallery is hosting three special story telling sessions on consecutive Fridays in December.

The storytelling sessions are free and are facilitated by an experienced story teller from the Gympie Regional Libraries. Each session will start at 9.30am and will be held today (Friday, December 2) and Friday, December 9 and 16.

WAKING DREAMS: Shaun Tan's oil on canvas Never Leave A Red Sock On The Clothesline can be seen in his exhibition at the Gympie Regional Gallery. Joe Gillis

The exhibition Shaun Tan: Waking Dreams shows the original artwork of this talented and award-winning artist, illustrator and writer. Books highlighted in the exhibition include illustrations from The Arrival, The Bird King, The Lost Thing (book and film), Tales from Outer Suburbia, and others.

Shaun Tan: Waking Dreams continues at the Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie, until January 7.

Holiday fun

GYMPIE Regional Gallery is holding activities for children aged 6-12 years from January 10-20.

Children can create an abstract masterpiece, learn about animal totems, help make a huge team painting, paint their shoes, weave stars, make paper mache animals or sculpt clay dogs.

The Holiday Fun Summer Program is designed for children to enjoy a range of art experiences over their summer vacation. Most of the workshops are $6.50 for Friends of the Gallery members or $8.50 for non-members. Places are limited. The Holiday Fun Summer Program is available on the council website www.gympie.qld.gov.au/holidayfun or pick up a brochure from the Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St.

Star Weave Jam

JOIN in Star Weave Jamming sessions at the Gympie Regional Gallery on Tuesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 15 from 10.30am-11.30am.

It is free to come along - all welcome.

The Star Weave Jam is part of the One Million Stars to End Violence Project. This project aims to make One Million stars to be displayed at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games project artist Maryann Talia Pau said the One Million stars projected was an opportunity to bring light and hope in the world, and to 'make something beautiful and powerful together.

The Star Weave Jam sessions at the Gympie Regional Gallery are opportunities to enjoy great company and weave together a myriad of stars.

The Gympie Regional Gallery at 39 Nash St, Gympie, is just up the hill from Mary St.