Sisters go from markets to market on Mary St

Lindy Hatton and Con Comino, managers of the Mini Market on Mary St. Scott Kovacevic

HURT while working her previous job, Lindy Hatton started searching for something else to do.

It was a similar story for her sister Lisa Mason, who was seeking a change from housecleaning and started her own market stall.

The family connection offered a perfect opportunity for a change.

"I started coming along with her and doing the markets and helping her out,” Mrs Hatton said.

"She started off with just trash and treasure at Pomona...She enjoyed the involvement with the people.”

In fact, the interactions were so enjoyable the pair ultimately embarked on a journey which landed them on Mary St running their own Mini Market.

They were still running a market stall, but the secure location offered up a lot less inconvenience.

"You don't have to contend with the weather, or getting up at 4am and loading and unloading, so that's a real bonus,” she said.

Even better, what their gains in stability did not require sacrificing some of the flavour which made running a market stall so much fun.

"It's not the same every day,” Mrs Hatton said.

The sisters have lived on the Sunshine Coast for the past 20 years (Lindy is from Cooroy, Lisa from Tewantin), but they were not born here.

From Victoria, Mrs Hatton said she packed up and headed north for two specific reasons: "family and weather”.

"I do like the heat,” she said.

While her current calling is the fun and diversity of the market, it was not the industry she started out in.

Community lies at her heart, having worked in homecare and as a co-ordinator for Meals on Wheels while living in Victoria before moving across to the hospitality industry when she moved up the east coast.

And it is a move which has resulted in the best possible outcome.

"We have fun here,” she said.