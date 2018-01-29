Sister outraged by creepy FB page defending killers

A SOCIAL media campaign to "prove the innocence" of two convicted Gympie region murderers has left the family of their brutally tortured victim feeling even more devastated.

The sister of Gold Coast man Shaun Barker, Sheridan Mollenhauer, has told of her outrage when she came across the Facebook page Prove Our Innocences (sic), which uses a profile picture of her dead brother to support the claim to innocence of Cooloola Cover fisherman Stephen John Armitage and his son Matthew Leslie Armitage, who were both convicted in the Supreme Court last year of murder, torture and interfering with a corpse.

Gold Coast murder victim Shaun Barker :Photo Contributed Photo Contributed

Harrowing details emerged surrounding Mr Barker's death in December 2013.

A third man, fellow fisherman William Dean, was also found guilty of Mr Barker's murder.

The trial heard Mr Barker was kidnapped from the Gold Coast after being accused of stealing drugs, before being held hostage in a commercial fishing esky where he was beaten and deprived of food and water.

"We smashed his kneecaps in, broke his fingers...smashed his face in. You wouldn't even recognise him," Stephen Armitage told a witness, prosecutor Glen Cash said during the trial.

He was also allegedly zip-tied to a tree with honey spread on his genitals to attract ants before he died.

After the men's arrests, South Eastern Regional Crime Coordinator detective superintendent David Hutchinson described Mr Barker's murder as "one of the most horrific ones in recent times".

His charred body was later found dumped in the Toolara State Forest at Tin Can Bay.

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Stephen Armitage, who along with his son Matthew Leslie Armitageand another man, are accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie.Picture: Supplied

The public Facebook page, created on Boxing Day last year by a Facebook user who identifies themselves as "Stephen Armitage" has 68 members and several posts claiming to detail the Armitage's movements around the time of the murder and torture of Mr Barker.

But that is not what is upsetting the victim's sister the most.

"I just don't want him (Armitage) to use my brother's photo," a distraught Mrs Mollenhauer has told The Gympie Times.

"They can start 20 groups claiming their innocence but when they use a photo of my brother it is too far. I just want them to take the photo down," she said.

"At the end of the day he is a murderer."

The 'Prove our Innocences' Facebook page, administrated by 'Stephen Armitage' Contributed

The Brisbane woman said her family's life has been turned upside down since the vile crime against her brother.

"Shaun was my only brother," she said.

"Every part of my life has changed; every part of my parent's life has changed.

"I found out he was murdered on my honeymoon."

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

His traumatised sister was sceptical the page had been started and was being run by her brother's murderer who is in jail or by one of his family members or supporters.

"If it is, it concerns me that he has access to Facebook," she said.