Vanessa Fowler
News

Sister of Allison Baden-Clay on the way for key Gympie event

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
1st Mar 2020 12:00 AM
THE sister of murder victim Allison Baden-Clay will be the guest of honour at this year’s Ladies Day Rainbow Beach charity event next Sunday.

Vanessa Fowler, who serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation in her sister’s honour, will head an impressive list of speakers at the International Women’s Day event.

Pride of Australia medallist Vanessa Fowler. Pics Tara Croser.
The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation “aims to build a national community that acknowledges the prevalence of domestic and family violence and seeks to create an Australia that is committed to eliminating and taking concrete action to stop domestic and family violence”.

It recently announced a partnership with Griffith University to prevent domestic and family violence.

Sunshine Coast Fashion Awards founder Jacinta Richmond will hold a fashion parade from 2pm in the Marque on the Green, bringing 10 professional models and eight local models to show off the works of 8 designers including Judy Copley Couture.

Among the other speakers are SAHM founder Jody Allen, head of nursing Alanna Taylor, Authors Kerrie Atherton and Rachel Pope and Gillian Duffy of BreastScreen Queensland.

Guests are encouraged to wear a splash of yellow or a yellow ribbon to honour Allison and to remind people to speak up on issues of domestic violence.

Vanessa will come to the stage at 1.30pm on the day.

The event will tie in with the 2020 International Women’s Day theme, ‘An equal world is an enabled world’.

gympie news international women's day 2020 rainbow beach what's on in gympie
Gympie Times

