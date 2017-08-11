Sister act set to impress at Muster and beforehand

FREE PERFORMANCE: Tiana and Briannah Dennis are the Dennis Sisters and they have been giving shoppers a taste of their performances for the Gympie Music Muster.

GYMPIE'S emerging country-folk duo, the

Dennis Sisters, are building up to their performances

at this year's Gympie Muster.

And as part of that, they were singing like angels on Friday to promote the Muster in a joint effort with Goldfields Plaza Shopping Centre.

Tiana and Briannah Dennis will be part of

the Muster's Emerging Talent event and were yesterday working with Goldfields Plaza management to promote

the Muster and their upcoming album in a free performance.

Goldfields Plaza and Gympie Central marketing manager Lucy English

said the centre was delighted the girls could perform at short notice in the entrance foyer of Goldfields yesterday afternoon.

The centre was also impressed with the promotional efforts of Muster officials who had launched what she said

was an unparallelled marketing effort to bring people into the Muster mindset.

"They're offering an Ultimate VIP Muster Experience, in a draw to take place on August 21,” Ms English said.

"The prize is two full four-day passes, with meet and greet privileges with Muster artists and merchandise packs.”

Tiana said: "We're playing at the Muster on the Thursday and Friday in the Emerging Talent shows.”

Briannah said it was exciting for the young duo.

"It's so exciting,” she said. "We love the Muster. It's so much fun.”

Tiana said: "We've been playing together for two years.

"It's a lot of hard work, but we got to the Muster.”