Sister act adding ‘mad’ flavour to Tin Can Bay foodie scene

Lynda Morrison and Jo Kerse, new owners of Mad MudCrab in Tin Can Bay.

THE timing couldn’t have been more unfortunate for them, but dynamic Tin Can Bay duo Lynda Morrison and Jo Kerse have shaken off COVID-19 restrictions to launch their new business with stunning momentum.

The sisters introduced Mad MudCrab, a “casual dining breakfast and lunch bistro”, to the community in May after the pandemic caused a two-month delay to their plans.

The breakfast and lunch hotspot enjoyed an enthusiastic response while still in takeaway only mode, but has since gone to another level with the dine-in experience introduced in June.

Ms Morrison said the success was due in large part to overwhelming support from loyal locals.

“We signed the lease in March, right before COVID hit,” she said.

“We opened up in May doing takeaway through the window, and then about a month ago we started up the dine in experience.

“The community has been absolutely fantastic, they’ve been so supportive. We have regulars coming in every day without fail, some of them actually eat here every day as well as have their coffee.

The Mad MudCrab, new bistro and cafe in Tin Can Bay.

“We’ve had really good support here from the locals, even as far as Rainbow Beach.”

With their coffee brewed by First Batch out of Noosaville, Mad MudCrab also utilises Ms Kerse’s long-term cooking history to offer tasty selections all made from scratch.

Ms Morrison said the team were looking at offering more options as they continue to go from strength to strength.

“My sister had been living up here for about two years and then I bought a place here. I moved up at the beginning of this year, Jo’s been a chef for 30 off years and so we decided we wanted to create a lifestyle,” she said.

“We wanted to do something upbeat, upscale, everything cooked from scratch and just simple easy meals.

“We’re also licensed, so we’ll start opening on Friday evening and do tapas with beer and wine.”

Mad MudCrab is open from 7am-2pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Check them out on Facebook. Bookings are recommended.